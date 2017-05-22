Senate On Track To Confirm Iowa Governor As China Envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is on track to be confirmed as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to China.

The Senate is expected to approve Branstad’s nomination in a vote scheduled for later Monday.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Branstad assured lawmakers that he would not shy away from confronting Beijing on a range of issues, including human rights and trade.

Branstad, 70, says he intends to use his decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) to advance U.S. and international interests. The two met in 1985 when Xi, then a provincial official, led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.

Branstad is in his sixth nonconsecutive term as Iowa’s governor. With more than 22 years at the helm of state government, he is the country’s longest serving governor.