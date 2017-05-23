Financial Adviser Aaron Maguire Encourages Living Wills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Life is full of surprises, which is why establishing a living will and a durable power of attorney is an important thing to do while you’re young and healthy. Financial adviser and entrepreneur, Aaron Maguire stopped by KDLT News Today to offer some advice.

To put it in simple terms, Maguire says a living will is a document that has explicit instructions on how to make decisions if you become terminally ill or pass away. Maguire says having a living will can make those difficult times less stressful for your family.

Maguire says a durable power of attorney are documents that allow you to help your next of kin make health or financial decisions.

There are ways to establish these documents online, but Maguire recommends sitting down with an attorney to make sure each detail is how you want it.

For more information on Aaron Maguire and his financial advice, watch the video above.