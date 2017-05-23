Adams is Big Ten Player of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — University of Iowa junior Jake Adams has been voted as the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday by the league office.

Adams was also named unanimous first-team All-Big Ten, while senior Mason McCoy (shortstop), juniors Tyler Cropley (catcher) and Nick Gallagher (starting pitcher), and sophomore Robert Neustrom (outfield) garnered second-team honors. Senior Corbin Woods is Iowa’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Adams, a first baseman from Brandon, South Dakota, became the second Hawkeye all-time and first since Brett Backlund in 1992 to be selected as the league’s top player after leading the conference in home runs (24), RBIs (65), hits (73), slugging percentage (.750), and total bases. He is also fourth in the league with a .344 average.

The Des Moines Area Community College transfer broke Iowa’s single-season home run record (22 blasts) that had stood since 1986 and he is Iowa’s first Big Ten home run champion since 2008 (he hit 10 in Big Ten play). Adams is second nationally in home runs and the 24 blasts are the most by a Big Ten player in the BBCOR era.