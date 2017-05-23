Billion Auto – Inbound Phone Representative

Billion Automotive

Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is currently seeking full time Customer Service Representatives for Inbound Phone Calls in our Business Development Center!

Assist our sales team in matching customers to vehicles! These positions involve strictly inbound phone calls… no cold calling, and no sales!

The Business Development Center (BDC) Customer Service Representative is responsible for receiving all incoming calls, establishing relationships with customers, collecting data, scheduling appointments, and directing calls to appropriate departments.

Starting wage is $11.50/hour with the opportunity for performance based raises.

We are currently hiring for our evening shifts with hours being 11:00am-8:00pm Monday-Thursday. Every other Friday and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND BASIC DUTIES:

• Monitor and answer inbound phone calls

• Gather required information to connect customer with appropriate department

• Update customer changes in database

• Provide administrative assistance as needed

• Establish personal goals with a strategy to meet them that are consistent with the dealership standards of productivity

• Attend training sessions and meetings

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, AND SKILLS

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to document notes thoroughly while delivering results and meeting goals

• Task orientated, detail driven, self-motivated

• Ability to think quickly, identify and resolve customer questions or concerns.

• Knowledge of the automotive industry

• Exceptional organizational skills

• Proficient computer skills, including typing, navigation, and ability to multi-task

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE /EDUCATION

• Call center experience preferred but not necessary

• High School Diploma or equivalent

Contact:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/inbound-phone-representative-sioux-falls-sd/view/1507