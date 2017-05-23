Canaries Commit 6 Errors in Loss to St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped their second straight loss on Tuesday night, falling to the St. Paul Saints by the final score of 8-3 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Saints starting pitcher Mark Hamburger (2-0) used 143 pitches to defeat the Canaries in his first complete game victory of the season.

Canaries starting pitcher Miles Nordgren (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing six runs (one earned) on four hits. The right-hander recorded three strikeouts in his first start of the season, but was handed the tough luck loss due to a poor defensive showing from the Canaries defense. The Birds committed a season high six errors, five of which came with Nordgren on the mound.

Canaries outfielder Ty Morrison hit a solo home run (1) off of Hamburger in the bottom of the 3rd inning, but the right-hander would settle down, retiring 15 of the next 18 Canaries batters.

The Birds got to Hamburger in the 9th inning, with Dan Motl picking up his first professional RBI on a two-out, two-run single into right-field to make it 8-3. Hamburger finished his night on the mound one batter later when he struck out Jake Taylor to wrap up the ball game.

Patrick Fiala had a good night at the plate for the Canaries, finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Burt Reynolds had another two-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Reynolds is off to a terrific start in 2017. He is batting .412 on the season with four doubles and six walks in 17 at bats. Chris Jacobs finished his night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, and is currently the team leader with a .476 batting average.

The Series wraps up on Wednesday night, with Canaries left-hander, Joe Bircher (0-1) making his second start of the season, and his first home start of the year. Bircher will face Saints southpaw, Eric Veglahn, who will also make his second start in 2017.