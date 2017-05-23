Children and Screen Times: Officials say Less is Better

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- One hour per day is the recommended time health specialists say young children should use their technology.

As school comes to a close, health specialists say parents need to set boundaries on how much time their children spend staring at a screen.

“Like anything; kids copy their parents, they copy people,” says Certified Life Educator At Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center Doniese Wilcox.

Wilcox says the amount of time parents spend on their devices is a behavior their children can pick up.

“One thing that’s interesting to me is, we have all these guidelines for kids and screen times, where are the guidelines for parents and screen time,” says Wilcox.

She says reducing the amount of time children spend looking at screens, starts with parent’s setting boundaries.

“Screen time does make life a lot easier for parents, to just let the kids do it, but the bottom line is it’s not good for kids,” says Wilcox.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says children under 18 months should not have screen time at all, for children age 2 to 5 1 hour per day is the recommended time, and children 6 and older they recommend parents set boundaries.

Denise says it’s important for parents to also watch what toys they buy their young children

“This is very wrong; because that baby does not need to be sitting there staring at a flat screen on an iPad. That baby needs to be looking around working on eye development and focus,” says Wilcox.

Although it can be a battle to take the devices away, specialists say in the long run, it will benefit the child.

“Parent’s just have to be strong, they have to realize that those kids are their responsibility until the kids are 18-years-old,” says Wilcox.

Specialists recommend parents take away all devices by night time.

For more tips on children and technology visit: http://www.avera.org/app/files/public/59194/AMCK-1572-REVAU0515-children-and-technology.pdf