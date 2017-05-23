Cool, Wet Weather Limits Fieldwork In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Cool, wet weather limited fieldwork across parts of South Dakota.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says daytime high temperatures were 15 to 20 degrees below normal for much of the state toward the end of last week.

Rainfall varied statewide, and heavier rain fell in already saturated areas in the southeast, causing ponding and flooding in planted and to-be planted fields.

Spring wheat was rated 44 percent in good to excellent condition and was 95 percent emerged. Winter wheat was 54 percent good to excellent, and 10 percent headed.

Corn planted was at 88 percent, while soybeans were 56 percent planted.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions were 44 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies were rated at 83 percent adequate and surplus.