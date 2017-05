Dell Rapids Wins Region 2-B

DELL RAPIDS…Dell Rapids advanced to the State “B” baseball tournament Tuesday night by winning the 2-B title game 10-1 over Deuel/Castlewood/Hamlin. Keegan Miller scored twice in the second inning when the home team scored 8 times and took a commanding lead. They also beat Sioux Valley 10-0 earlier in the semifinals. DCH eliminated O-R-R 3-1 in the other seminfinal game played in Dell Rapids.