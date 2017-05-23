Digital Marketing Strategist

We are looking for an EXPERIENCED digital marketing strategist to work with our fun, energetic team of people! You will help us use web technologies to achieve our business growth goals. You will identify needs and new opportunities and aspire to increase brand awareness. If you’re a tech-savvy trendsetter who has innovative ideas to improve customer experience, we would like to meet you. For this position, you should be creative, meticulous with timelines and comfortable working with a team.

Here are some fun things you will do in this job!

• Create innovative ideas that tie web, mobile, email, search social and traditional advertising together.

• Set digital marketing strategies using all necessary tools (e.g. website, emails, social media and blogs)

• Research products, services and current strategies to identify new opportunities

• Analyze web traffic metrics and suggest solutions to boost web presence

• Monitor SEO/SEM, marketing and sales performance metrics to forecast trends

• Develops and maintains a comprehensive social media strategy that defines how social media marketing techniques will be applied to increase visibility and traffic across all brands and products.

• Leads the development of organization-wide social media management standards, policies and rules of engagement for social media.

• Defines key performance indicators and implements enterprise level measurement, analytics, and reporting methods to gauge success

• Keep up-to-date with our audience’s preferences and proactively suggest new campaigns

• Liaise with Marketing, Sales, Design and Content teams to optimize customer experience and ensure brand consistency

• Identify advertising needs

• Establish best practices in digital marketing

• Stay up-to-date with digital technologies developments

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with an employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

•Proven work experience as a Digital marketing strategist or Digital marketing manager

• Demonstrable experience with SEO/SEM and CRM software

• Experience implementing and optimizing Google Adwords campaigns

• Solid knowledge of web analytics tools like Google Analytics

• Hands on experience with online marketing tools and practices

• Familiarity with web design and HTML

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Strong analytical and project management skills

• BSc degree in Marketing, Advertising or relevant field

Contact: Human Resources

marketing_jobs@outlook.com

TO APPLY: Submit cover letter & resume to marketing_jobs@outlook.com