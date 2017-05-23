Grandma Penny With The Fruit Club Shares A Blueberry Dessert Recipe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– It’s hard to feel blue during dessert hour, but our guest today has a way to incorporate fresh blueberries into an easy dish.

WHITE CHOCOLATE BLUEBERRY OATMEAL COOKIES

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup blueberries

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat; set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugars on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Beat vanilla and egg until well combined. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture at low speed, beating just until incorporated.

Gently fold in chocolate chips and blueberries.

Drop tablespoons of batter onto prepared baking sheet and press down lightly to flatten.

Place into oven and bake until edges are golden brown but center is still moist, about 7-8 minutes.

Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack.

QUICK AND EASY PIE FILLING

INGREDIENTS

1 cup water

1 cup sugar (less if you desire)

1 tsp vanilla or flavoring of choice

2-3 tablespoons of cornstarch (depending on how thick you want it)

DIRECTIONS

Mix water with sugar and cornstarch in small pan.

Slowly bring water to a boil to thickness desired. Add water if you think it’s too thick.

Remove from heat, add flavoring and cool.

Add to Fruit Club fruit and bake as recipe states.

Works great for pies, fillings, fruit pizza, and anyway you find useful!