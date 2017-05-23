Grandma Penny With The Fruit Club Shares A Blueberry Dessert Recipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– It’s hard to feel blue during dessert hour, but our guest today has a way to incorporate fresh blueberries into an easy dish.
WHITE CHOCOLATE BLUEBERRY OATMEAL COOKIES
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup old fashioned oats
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup blueberries
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat; set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugars on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Beat vanilla and egg until well combined. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture at low speed, beating just until incorporated.
- Gently fold in chocolate chips and blueberries.
- Drop tablespoons of batter onto prepared baking sheet and press down lightly to flatten.
- Place into oven and bake until edges are golden brown but center is still moist, about 7-8 minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack.
QUICK AND EASY PIE FILLING
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar (less if you desire)
- 1 tsp vanilla or flavoring of choice
- 2-3 tablespoons of cornstarch (depending on how thick you want it)
DIRECTIONS
- Mix water with sugar and cornstarch in small pan.
- Slowly bring water to a boil to thickness desired. Add water if you think it’s too thick.
- Remove from heat, add flavoring and cool.
- Add to Fruit Club fruit and bake as recipe states.
Works great for pies, fillings, fruit pizza, and anyway you find useful!