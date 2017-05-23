Groundbreaking Begins For $28M Dow Rummel Expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Dow Rummel multi-care facility breaks ground on a $28M expansion today

The assisted living and memory care center is adding space for 60 more resident and they are also bringing in addition to their “main street”

Including a gathering area, pub, beauty salon and theater. officials with Dow Rummel say the expansions purpose is to not only fill a growing demand for care., but to also make the experience better.

“In our memory care center, we’re going to have a town square so they’ll be able to experience main street for themselves. Again, providing a better quality of life for them because it gives them social opportunities and things to do throughout the day,” said Darla Van Rosendale, CEO, Dow Rummel Village.

The first phase, including care and living apartments is set for completion in spring 2019. The entire expansion is scheduled to be finished in fall of 2020.