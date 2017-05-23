Hoekstra’s Slam Powers Roosevelt to State

Mark Ovenden
VALLEY SPRINGS…The Roosevelt baseball team was on the verge of not making it to the State “A” tournament this weekend despite a perfect 30-0 record Monday night in Valley Springs. Nick Hoekstra made sure that didn’t happen with a dramatic 1-out grand slam in the bottom of the 7th for a walkoff 7-4 Riders victory. Afterwards we heard from the hero and his coach about the comeback by the Riders who were playing extra hard for an injured teammate.

