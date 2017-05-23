Jacks Playing Best Ball At Right Time

BROOKINGS, S.D. – For the eighth time in nine seasons, and the fifth in a row, the South Dakota State University baseball team will vie for a postseason title at the Summit League Baseball Championship.

The Jackrabbits enter the four-day tournament as the No. 3 seed and will meet second-seeded North Dakota State at noon Wednesday in the opening round at J.L. Johnson Stadium on the Oral Roberts University campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. SDSU, 25-22 overall and 18-12 in league play, brings an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday’s opening-round matchup. North Dakota State ended the regular season 29-23 overall and 19-11 in The Summit League.

A complete schedule for the double-elimination tournament is as follows.

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1 #3 South Dakota State (25-22) vs. #2 North Dakota State (29-23)

Game 2 #4 Western Illinois (18-30) at #1 Oral Roberts (39-14), 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, noon

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Game 6 – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 1 p.m.

Game 7 (if neccessary; 30 minutes after the end of Game 6

Radio coverage of all of SDSU’s tournament games will be available locally on KJJQ 910 AM, with Tyler Merriam calling the play-by-play, and through the Jackrabbits All-Access media portal at GoJacks.com. The pre-game show begins 15 minutes prior to scheduled first pitch each day. Video will be streamed through ORUAthletics.com, with additional updates available via Twitter (@GoJacksBaseball).

SERIES HISTORY: South Dakota State went a combined 6-12 against the three other teams competing in the Summit League Baseball Championship during the 2017 regular season. The Jackrabbits split the season series against Western Illinois, 3-3, then lost season series against both Oral Roberts (1-5) and North Dakota State (2-4).

Following are the Jackrabbits’ all-time series and Summit League Baseball Championship records against the other three teams in the 2017 tournament field: