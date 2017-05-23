From Munition Storage To Doomsday Shelter

A California-based company is creating the largest survival shelter in South Dakota

EDGEMONT, S.D. – They’re known as ‘doomsday preppers’; people who are getting ready for the end of the world, and many are starting to flock to South Dakota.

West River, a California-based company is creating the largest shelter community ever made.

Tucked away on hilly grass fields south of Edgemont, South Dakota, you’ll find sphere shaped bunkers covered in dirt and grass.

“[It’s] perfect location, which is high and dry, off grid, remote, away from all known targets,” says Robert Vicino.

Once you spot one, you’ll quickly realize, they’re everywhere.

“Eighteen sq. miles of land area, 575 bunkers, and each one is 2,200 sq. feet,” explains Vicino.

The military first built the bunkers in 1942 to store munition.

The area was called Fort Igloo, but the fort was shut down in 1967, lying dormant until Vicino came along.



“I needed to build shelters for at least 1,000 people to survive something that is coming our way in the future,” says Vicino.

Vicino launched his survival shelter company, Vivos, back in 2007.

Since then, he’s created other shelter communities in the Rocky Mountains and Indiana.

But this one, called Vivos XPoint, will be the biggest, with the capacity to accommodate up to 5,000 people.

“I was like man, I told my wife let’s get out of New York and move here because it’s beautiful,” says Kenneth Young who made the trip to Edgemont this past weekend.

The bunkers aren’t renovated yet.

Darkness and blank concrete walls are all that you can see now, but many who are looking to purchase a bunker have an idea of how they’d make the space more ‘homey’.

“I can do two stories in the back for storage and then the front, the front is basically going to be the living room area, open, big enough to have a pool table,” says Mark Bowman.

Bowman traveled from Indiana.

He says his wife is a survivalist and heard about the Vivos XPoint, so he took the trip to check it out.

When asked if Bowman was going to purchase a bunker he said, “yes, for sure.”

Vicino says some bunkers will be renovated as soon as the end of this summer.

Water will be distributed from two deep wells.

The toilets will be compost.

The air will be filtrated.

But each individual, or family, will have to provide their own generator.

So let’s get to the obvious question, what is the need for a doomsday bunker?

“Something crazy is going to happen with the political climate,” says Young. “And they’ve been dealing with the aliens since WW2.”

“You’ve got everything from Putin to volcanoes,” adds Bowman.

“Maybe an EMP being triggered high over the United States, which would take the lights out for years,” says Vicino. “Economic collapse, certainly a pandemic. Perhaps a weaponized pandemic.”

Vicino says a bunker can handle just about anything, except for maybe a nuclear bomb.

“But who’s going to waste a nuclear bomb on this facility,” argues Vicino. “It’s not strategic. It’s not military. There’s nothing here.”

And if nothing extinction-level ever happens?

“I will use it to camp,” says Bowman. “It’s in South Dakota and it’s great.”

“We just provide if you want it,” says Vicino. “We’re like the utility company; ‘hey could you turn the power on in? No worries. Hey could you give me shelter? No worries’.”

Over the weekend, Vivos held a festival for people to check out the site.

They say well over one hundred people attended from all over the globe including Alaska, Spain and Australia.

The price for a bunker? Twenty-five thousand dollars.

Multiple ranchers on the outskirts of Edgemont are actually leasing the land to Vivos for 99 years, which is the maximum amount possible in South Dakota.

Vivos is then turning around and sub leasing each bunker.