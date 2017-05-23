Sales Professional/Design Associate

South Dakota Furniture Mart

Are you passionate about interior design and are a professional people-person? Do you desire to work in an environment that fosters and develops your entrepreneurial skills so you can become the very best at what you do? If your answer is yes, the Furniture Mart is for you!

Our Sales Professionals have an excellent eye for detail and will not only educate their clients on our furniture, but will also help design their living space to make their house feel more like a home. We have an extensive training program that will thoroughly educate you on the different types of furniture/materials, and accessories available to you. You will also be taught how to effectively communicate with your clients and properly manage your book of business with the highest integrity.

Responsibilities:

•Utilize our proven sales process to discover each client’s unique desires.

•Maintain a strong knowledge of show room layout.

•Listen intently to each client’s specific desires and make educated suggestions based on the information given.

•Build professional relationships with clients.

•Proactively and effectively communicate product features and benefits, as well as promotional information.

•Provide timely, relevant follow-up.

•Demonstrate a tenacious drive for results and be accountable for becoming a trusted, successful “Sales Professional/Design Associate.”

This is a full-time position with a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, great employee discounts, and more!

Make your passion your paycheck and join our family today!

Job Requirements: • Basic computer knowledge

• Experience in Customer Service

• Experience in Sales (preferred)

• Bilingual a PLUS

Contact: Interest applicants should apply in person at 2101 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD, 57105 or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE

Location: Sioux Falls, SD