SF Business Will Concede To City In Mural Dispute With ‘Painting Party’

A Sioux Falls business will be holding a ‘painting party’ after the city says the mural on the side of their building is against city code. The owner of Elegant Mommy says she tried to resolve the problem, but has no choice but to concede to the city.

‘Elegant Mommy’ has been operating out of the location on West 37th Street near Minnesota Avenue for five years now.

Elegant Mommy Owner Shelly Gaddis said, “From the day that we bought this building I always envisioned some sort of art on the side of our building.”

Gaddis says the mural on the outside of her building depicting the parenting journey was completed in the fall of last year; symbolic of the maternity and parenting products they carry and the education services they provide inside. She says the wording is there to help her customers navigate her store. But she says the mural is more than that.

“Really, what the outside aims to do is to make everyone feel welcome,” said Gaddis.

Despite the feel it may provide, the city sent Gaddis a letter in November giving her 60 days to ‘remove the painted wall sign’. The letter said that (Code of Ordinances of Sioux Falls: Title XV, Chapter 160.578) murals are permitted, however, it can’t have any words or graphic advertising a business, product or service.

Gaddis said, “The weather has not allowed us to do anything different so we, after talking with the zoning people, we have agreed to have it taken care of by May 31st.”

Gaddis says she tried to come to a different resolution with the city but couldn’t.

“They, they’re just doing their jobs and they’re enforcing what is down there. It is disheartening from a business owner’s standpoint though that these regulations are on the books in the first place,” Gaddis said.

On Memorial Day, Gaddis’ family, friends and loyal customers are invited to help make the words disappear, but the picture portion of the mural will stay.

The City of Sioux Falls Zoning Enforcement Manager Shawna Goldammer says there’s another problem: there is too much signage. Gaddis says she never received official notice of that violation. She says having a permitted company put up signage that is within city code will cost her at least a few thousand dollars.

Goldammer says if someone wishes to dispute a citation, it will go to magistrate court or could be handled in an administrative hearing.