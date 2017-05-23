The ‘Trials and Errors’ of Becoming a Meteorologist for the U.S. Air Force

It's not easy becoming a Meteorologist for the U.S. Air Force.

Something you might not know about me, in addition to being a broadcast Meteorologist for the KDLT viewing area, I am also a Weather Specialist for the Nebraska Air National Guard at the 170th. The two jobs couldn’t be anymore different. Many people ask me what it’s like being in the military or how I got into joining the Air Force. It all started when I was in my Sophomore year of perusing my B.S., Atmospheric Sciences at The Ohio State University. I took a little break from college to join the less than 1% of Americans, because I thought it would be a great learning experience that I couldn’t get anywhere else, and of course, to serve my country. It seamed like a way to pay back the great things that the United States of America has given me. They always say the U.S. military receives the best training in the world, so I thought, why not?

So enough of me, how about what it takes to become a Meteorologist for the Air Force? Well, you probably already know that everyone in the military has to start off in some sort of Basic Military Training or Boot Camp. For the Air Force and Army, its called BMT (Basic Military Training). The U.S. Air Force BMT is at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. When I joined, BMT was 8 1/2 weeks long, but I believe it has been shortened to about 7 1/2 weeks now. This is the time where you really become a US military member. Basic Training is to teach you how you should go about yourself, not just while you are in the military, but hopefully for the rest of your life. It’s also about teaching the basic skills needed to be a part of the military and to help prepare you for stressful situations, because there are likely going to be very stressful times ahead where you would need to perform under pressure. Yes, BMT is filled with yelling and screaming and calling out all of the imperfections that you have. Many people ask, “What is the point of all of the yelling and screaming,” or “What is the point of going through gas chambers?” Believe it or not, there’s actually an answer to this. Being in the military, you will likely be presented with many high level stress situations, especially in war-time or on a deployment. The thought is, if you can’t handle BMT, then you won’t be able to handle much higher level of stress times. Basic Training is to find out if you can handle lower stress situations first and to give you the basic tools needed to serve in the military.

After BMT, much more training is required. You’re always training in the military and when I say always, I mean always! Next up on the training requirements is Tech (technical) School. Tech School is still strict, but you start to earn many more “freedoms” with less yelling, but expectations are still at their highest. If you happen to slack-off, it can get much worse. To be a Meteorologist in the Air Force it requires one of the longest technical schools in the Air Force. This portion of the training is around 8 months at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. This is where you learn about your career field and is similar to college or trade school for civilians. The difference is technical school is much more rigorous and fast paced. They cram what most Meteorologist would do in a 4 year B.S. degree into 8 months! It’s 5-days a week for 8 months straight from 6am to 3pm in a classroom. This doesn’t even include the marching time it takes to get to-and-from class, PT (physical training), the cleaning time required for the dorms, meetings with the commander, CQ duty, or the hundreds of extra things that are required. By the end of the day you are exhausted and ready for bed which is hopefully by 9pm if you are lucky. The cool thing about the Meteorology field in the military is that the Air Force, Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard do portions of the classroom work together. So you can learn with other branches and find out how much better or worse you have it. The Army doesn’t have Meteorologists, so the Air Force does the forecasting for them.

When you are done with 8 months of grueling Tech School and thinking you know all about weather, there’s more. This is the period where the Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard go on their separate ways. Active duty members are normally excited to get to their first duty station, while Reserve and National Guard members go on to Camp Blanding in Starke, FL. Because I’m in the Air National Guard, I went on to 4 months of follow-on training at Camp Blanding; Let’s just say Starke, FL is certainly not Disney World. This is the time where you start to put your forecasting skills to the test. You also go even more in-depth in Meteorology and learn more applicable skills. By the end of the training period you get to forecast for real-life helicopter pilots.

Another part of initial training that is required is on-the-job training which depending on your unit can be almost anywhere. For me, it was in Fort Campbell, KY for about 3 weeks. The point of this training is so that National Guard and Reserve members can forecast with Active Duty members. It’s also required so that you can get experience forecasting and briefing pilots on the weather so that they can fly their missions. Pilots can’t fly without a weather briefing.

The last step of initial training is on-the-job training at your unit which for me was 2 weeks long. This is the point where you are wrapping up your training and getting processed into your unit. You forecast for your area and get a feel for how your unit wants things done. This means forecasting for 2 weeks the way your unit likes it done and making sure you have everything down for when you go on drill status.

When you are done with BMT, Tech School, follow-on training, and on-the-job training, you have completed initial training for the Air National Guard. In total, all of the training can be as much as a year-and-a-half long for Meteorologists. It’s definitely a sigh of relief and you feel good to be back home but there is more training on the horizon as there always is in the military. You have certifications to meet and ranks to make which means more testing as well. The military is certainly a demanding job, but the thing is, all of the hard work and dedication it takes is worth it. There’s a sense of gratification being a military member and knowing in the end that you are helping our country become a better place to live.

Thank you to all those who have laid down their lives for our wonderful country and who have set the pathway for other members like me. Remember to think about what Memorial Day really means while you are enjoying the warm weather this holiday weekend.