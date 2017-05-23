Trump Budget Slashes Money For Clean Air And Water Programs

Adel Toay
Share This:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump Administration wants to slash funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by nearly one-third, laying off thousands of employees while imposing dramatic cuts to clean air and water programs.

The White House’s proposed EPA appropriation is less than $5.7 billion, a 31 percent cut. Adjusted for inflation, that would represent the nation’s lowest funding for environmental protection since the mid-1970s.

The proposed cuts are in line with views expressed by President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, who portray the environmental agency as a job-killing federal bureaucracy. Both men advocate for increased fossil fuel production while expressing doubt about the scientific consensus that man-made carbon emissions are the primary driver of global warming.

Environmentalists say the plan, if enacted, will lead directly to more pollution-related deaths.

Related Post

EPA Signs Off On North Dakota Regulation Of CO2 We...
Trump Administration Hollows Out EPA Science Integ...
Trump Signs Spending Measure Keeping Gov’t O...
White House Names South Dakota Native to Staff

You Might Also Like