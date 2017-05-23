Work Begins On Plaza Near Mitchell’s Corn Palace Attraction

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Crews have broken ground on a project to transform an old asphalt roadway into a plaza near Mitchell’s Corn Palace tourist attraction.

The Daily Republic reports that the first phase of the project will include infrastructure work, landscaping and new walkways.

The project is to be completed in August. The total cost including necessary street work is estimated at about $831,000.

The Corn Palace bills itself as the world’s only palace dedicated to the commodity. It features murals made of corn and draws about 200,000 tourists each year.