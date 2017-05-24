Arrows Blank Brookings in 4-A Title Game

Watertown advances to State "A" Baseball Tournament

BROOKINGS… It took 3 days to get the Region 4-A title game played because of wet weather in Brookings. But it was worth the wait for the Watertown Arrows. Bailey Neuhauser threw 5 scoreless innings and the Arrows went on to win 3-0 at Bob Sheldon Field. Jacob Schoon made a great diving catch for the Bobcats but a run scored on the sac fly and that was all Watertown would need thanks to great pitching. They will play Brandon Valley in the 2nd game Saturday after Roosevelt and Pierre play at noon.