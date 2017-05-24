Billion Auto – Nissan Service Tech

Billion Automotive

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana

Billion Nissan of Sioux Falls is seeking an Automotive Service Tech to join our Service Team!

What you can expect from us:

–Guaranteed Pay

–Most competitive and aggressive pay plan in the industry

–State of the art facilities with air conditioning

Job Responsibilities of Auto Service Techs:

–Diagnose and repair vehicle automotive systems including engine, steering, suspension, brakes and air conditioning to required specifications.

–Perform vehicle inspection to identify necessary repairs.

–Provide labor and time estimates for all repair work.

–Inspect and test vehicles to determine necessary and applicable repair work.

–Participate in on-going PAID company and manufacturing training and education programs, to stay current and abreast of changing technology.

–Perform multi-point inspections.

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401K with employer match after 1 year.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

• Prior automotive repair experience

• Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment

• Possess a valid in-state driver’s license

• Prior Nissan experience a plus

Contact: Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY in person at our Human Resource office (address above) or apply on our career site using this URL: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/nissan-service-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1508

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).