Birds Blast Saints to Avoid Sweep

Jacobs belts long HR, Birds bomb Saints
Mark Ovenden
SIOUX FALLS… The Canaries finally got the big bats working Wednesday night at SF Stadium as they clobbered the St. Paul Saints 16-3 to avoid the sweep. Patrick Fiala’s 2-run HR capped a 5-run first inning and Chris Jacobs blasted his first HR and knocked in 4 runs as 6 players had at least 2 hits for the Birds. Joe Bircher was the beneficiary after losing 2-1 in the season opener at Sioux City. He went 6 innings and fanned 6 Saints while giving up 2 runs in the 5th inning. The Canaries (3-3) have Thursday off and play at Sioux City Friday.

