Convicted Embezzler Pleads Not Guilty To New Theft Charge

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pierre woman who admitted embezzling from the Fort Pierre Development Corp. two years ago has pleaded not guilty to stealing from her church.

KCCR radio reports that 60-year-old Joni Boub is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from the Dakota Association of the United Church of Christ. She pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Boub was given a suspended prison sentence and six years of probation in 2015 for stealing more than $34,000 from the development group while working as its office manager.