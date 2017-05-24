Convicted Embezzler Pleads Not Guilty To New Theft Charge

Adel Toay
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pierre woman who admitted embezzling from the Fort Pierre Development Corp. two years ago has pleaded not guilty to stealing from her church.

KCCR radio reports that 60-year-old Joni Boub is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from the Dakota Association of the United Church of Christ. She pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Boub was given a suspended prison sentence and six years of probation in 2015 for stealing more than $34,000 from the development group while working as its office manager.

Related Post

Kerry Set To Deliver Farewell Speech On Middle Eas...
Working With Da Vinci To Be Better Surgeons
Senate Repeals IM 22, Plans To Introduce Different...
WAPA Works To Restore Power In The Upper Great Pla...

You Might Also Like