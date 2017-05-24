Journalists Ask University Of Minnesota Board To Drop Probe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A group of Minnesota journalists is asking the University of Minnesota Board of Regents to drop its investigation into news leaks about an alleged sexual harassment case at the university.

A petition calls on the administration to concentrate on the issue of sexual harassment rather than pursuing any individuals who may have shared information with the media.

The petition says the protection of sources is vital and the university’s investigation could have a chilling effect on confidential sources.

The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists also issued a release Wednesday urging the university to drop its investigation.

Board officials said in a statement that the issue is determined by privacy laws and university officials should not disclose matters to reporters that “should be kept private while decisions are pending.”