Kennedy Honored Again

Augustana senior is named D-II Player of the Year

ROLLA, Mo. – Augustana University senior shortstop Sarah Kennedy was named the Division II Conference Commissioners Association “Ron Lenz National Player of the Year” the organization announced Wednesday. Kennedy, who was recently named the Central Region Player of the Year by the D2CCA, was also named to the All-America First Team.

This is the 11th season of the All-America program which is selected by CoSIDA members from schools participating in NCAA Division II and the second season being sponsored by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Kennedy, a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, has been named the Central Region and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year twice in her career earning the same honors as a sophomore in 2015. Kennedy is a four-time All-NSIC First Team selection and a three-time All-America First Team selection. She was named a Top 10 Finalist for the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player of the Year Award for the second time in her career in 2017. Kennedy ended her career at Augustana in a big way batting .505 with 95 hits, including an NCAA Division II single season record 32 doubles. She hit one triple and 15 home runs in 2017, producing a slugging percentage of .926 while driving in 58 runs and scoring a team-high 60 while leading the country with 174 total bases.

She concluded her career at Augustana ranking second all-time with a career batting average of .438. Kennedy also finished her career ranking second all-time in runs scored (221), doubles (77) and home runs (50). She ranks first all-time in total bases (577), third in RBI (214) and third in hits (342). At the conclusion of the 2017 season, Kennedy ranked first amongst all active NCAA players (Division I, II or III) in hits, doubles and total bases while ranking seventh in runs scored and eighth in RBI.

Kennedy was one of three NSIC student-athletes to earn D2CCA All-America honors in 2017. Coley Ries of Minnesota State, Mankato earned First Team honors and was named the “Ron Lenz National Pitcher of the Year” while Winona State’s McKenna Larsen earned honorable mention honors.

Augustana softball finished the 2017 season at 40-16 overall, making its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history. The Vikings finished 21-5 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play, which was good for a third-place finish in the final league standings.