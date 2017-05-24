Live-In House Manager

Unique Sioux Falls opportunity! We are looking for an organized and detailed person to work behind the scenes to take care of a beautiful new home and the couple who live there. This person will live full time on the property in a brand new, private, fully furnished apartment. The owners of the home are a local business oriented couple, who are still active, but need help with some of the day to day tasks of managing a large home.

Job duties of live-in House Manager will include but not be limited to:

• Assist with the initial move in to the newly built 10k + square foot home on 26-acre lot within city limits.

• Cleaning and care of home.

• Part -time cooking when owners are home, may include occasional cooking and/or serving for special events.

• Very special care of family dogs (2).

• Running personal errands for couple, including shopping and stocking of household items, taking pets for grooming and vet visits, shuttling vehicles for maintenance, etc.

• General light home maintenance as needed (i.e. call for repair services, change lightbulbs etc.).

• Drive owners to appointments, airport, etc. as needed.

• Other duties as assigned.

We will offer:

• Competitive Salary up to $50k based on experience.

• Private, brand new, fully furnished living quarters/apartment on property.

• House car to use for work related errands.

Job Requirements:

• Have a positive attitude and able to get along well with owners and visitors.

• Show meticulous attention to detail & schedules.

• Have experience with house cleaning & cooking.

• Enjoy being around animals especially dogs & have experience with care of animals.

• Be flexible to be available around owner’s schedule.

• Be willing to live 24/7 on property.

• Provide proven references as to experience and character.

• Be bondable.

• Have a safe driving record.

• Prior house management experience is a PLUS.

Contact: Qualified applicants can apply by submitting the following documents to

House_manager@outlook.com:

-Cover Letter

-Resume

-References with Contact Information