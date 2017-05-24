Iowa Man Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Deaths Of Parents, Sister

Adel Toay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa man accused of fatally shooting his mother, father and sister has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say 21-year-old Chase Nicholson filed written pleas Tuesday in Polk County to charges of first-degree murder. The records don’t indicate if a trial date has been set.

Authorities say Nicholson used a shotgun that was recovered at the family home in Bondurant, where the bodies were found April 6. The three killed were identified as 58-year-old Mark Nicholson; 56-year-old Charla Nicholson and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson.

Chase Nicholson surrendered April 7 in Neosho, Missouri. Police there have said Nicholson told an officer that he had killed three people the night before.

