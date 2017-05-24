Breadico Introduces Fresh Pasta Line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- As the owner of Breadico, David Napolitano strives to create an authentic Italian eatery, which is why he’s excited to launch a new line of fresh pastas using only four ingredients.

Growing up in Sioux Falls with an Italian heritage, Napolitano has a passion for creating delicious food with quality ingredients. He says his fresh pastas are made using only local free-range eggs, flour, salt and water, the same way he makes his sourdough bread.

The fresh pastas can be purchased by the bag at Breadico. They are also used in pasta dishes on the dinner menu.

Breadico had a humble beginning, with Napolitano making fresh bread in a converted garage stall and selling his breads at local farmer’s markets and specialty grocery stores in Sioux Falls. In just a year and a half, he opened his brick and mortar store in the East Bank district of Sioux Falls. Napolitano is barely 30 years old and has been featured in international publications.

Napolitano takes pride in making bread and pasta the same way it was made in Europe centuries ago. He says he learned a lot about cooking when he lived in Boston.

“The North End is like this vibrant Italian place. You walk out and everyone’s kind of having an argument and smoking cigars,” says Napolitano.

Breadico offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and bakery items. Napolitano frequently changes his menu items so that ingredients are always fresh. To see Breadico’s full menu, click here.