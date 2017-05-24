Police Find Meth And Handgun After Arresting Man On Warrant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon on meth and firearm charges after he eluded police when they tried arresting him on a warrant.

Police say 24-year-old Kelly Campbell from Sioux Falls had a warrant out for his arrest and is a former violent offender. Police say Campbell initially eluded police earlier in the day before being found at the east side Walmart on E. Arrowhead Parkway.

Once they arrested Campbell on his previous charges they then found a pipe with meth residue, as well as, a .22 caliber handgun hidden in his boot.

Campbell is being charged with: Aggravated Eluding Law Enforcment Officer as Felony, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Unlicensed /Improper Display of Plates, Trafficking\Subsitution of License Plates, Failure to Drive On Right Half of Roadway, Possession of Firearm by Former Violent Offender, Carry Concealed Pistol or Revolver on Person Without License, Possession Controlled Drug or Substance, Possession or Use Drug Paraphernalia, and a Parole Detainer charge..