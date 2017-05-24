Reynolds Sworn In As Iowa’s First Female Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Kim Reynolds has been sworn in as Iowa’s next governor, becoming the state’s first woman to hold the job after taking over for veteran Gov. Terry Branstad.

The 57-year-old former rural county clerk took the oath of office Wednesday in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol. She succeeds Branstad, who was sworn in the same day as U.S. ambassador to China.

Branstad was the nation’s longest-serving governor.

Reynolds will hold the position through January 2019, when Branstad’s term would have ended. She’s expected to launch a gubernatorial campaign in 2018.

Branstad signed a range of conservative-leaning legislation this year amid new Republican control of the statehouse. Reynolds is expected to support similar legislation, including tax cuts, though she faces budget constraints that could complicate the effort.