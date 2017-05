RibFest’s 20th Anniversary Preview With Big Rig BBQ

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – RibFest is a little over a week away at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The event has brought some of the best BBQ from around the country to right here in Sioux Falls.

Rick Huffman and Bob Brenner join us today to tell what we can expect from RibFest’s 20th Anniversary.