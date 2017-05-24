SFPD Reminding Residents Of Scams After Woman Loses $900

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are reminding people that if it sounds too good to be true then it probably is.  This comes after an 87-year-old Sioux Falls woman was hit by a scam.

Police say the woman received a call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. They told her she won $2M, but that she needed to send in $15,000 first. The woman sent $900 but the scammer called back asking for more money, and that’s when a relative stepped in and reported the scam.

Police say if you think you have received a scam call then do some digging.

They suggest finding a number to the organization online and call that number instead of calling the number that called you.

