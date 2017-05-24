Sioux Falls Woman’s Crusade to Reduce Unwanted Pets

SOMEONE YOU SHOULD KNOW

About 670-thousand dogs were euthanized last year in the United States, for cats, the numbers are even worse at 860-thousand. Those numbers from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are down from 2011, which is a good sign. This week’s someone you should know has played a part in that decrease, at least here in the Sioux Empire.Annette Hof loves animals. On this day she is visiting the Humane Society and a sweet pit bull named Duncan. And she has one goal.

“I want people to know that it is important to get your pets spayed and neutered and stop the unwanted and stop the strays”

Hof started her own non-profit called Nettie’s Spay & Neuter. She doesn’t have a big office or a big organization behind her but she does have a big heart.

“Knowing the fact that pets are getting put down the healthy ones it just hurts, said Hof. “That’s ridiculous to have this many pets being put down and that’s just not right and we can spay and neuter them and make it mandatory I’d be on cloud 10 plus.”

Four years ago Hof was taking money out of her own bank account to donate the 150 to 200 dollar spay and neutering fees for people who could offer a pet love and a good home but could not afford the cost. She started Nettie’s Spay & Neuter as a way to raise money. From soup dinners to poker runs to silent auctions, Nettie is a one-woman fundraiser.

“We don’t get much in the way of donations from people so the only way to get my money is doing events.”

Kori Baade, The Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society says there is no doubt Hof is making a difference.

“She goes out and she finds all of her own people to come to these events, you know so she can raise some money to get animals fixed, here at the humane society we do alter some of them but we can’t do everybody and she’s just been a big help to us.”

Hof says the surgery can have long-term benefits.

“It’s important because it makes them healthier it makes them live longer and to me if you love your pet enough you spay and neuter them,” said Hof. “I mean I’m here to take care of them if anybody needs help I’m here.”

“I don’t know what we would do without her,” said Baade. “I just love her. Her heart is as big as the world.”

Hof does not have a website but people can connect with Nettie’s Spay & Neuter on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/Netties-Spay-Neuter-1463356093989385/

By the way, at the time this was posted Duncan was still available for adoption at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. (605) 338-4441