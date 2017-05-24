USD Law School Weighing Move to Sioux Falls

VERMILLION, S.D.- It’s been the talk of the town in vermillion–the University of South Dakota possibly moving the state’s only law school to Sioux Falls.

USD’s president last Friday announced the formation of a taskforce to review the potential move.

He says law schools all over the nation have seen a decrease in enrollment and USD is no exception.

Eric Ronke is a 2012 graduate of the university’s school of law.

“I loved my time in vermillion; I often say that it is a great town. I kind of miss living there even, because even though it’s a smaller town than Sioux Falls, it still has everything,” says USD school of law graduate Eric Ronke.

Ronke says he graduated with a class of around 75 students. So he was surprised to hear the university is having enrollment issues.

However, he says he would support whatever decision the university makes.

“I do think that ultimately the school has to look at what’s best for the school and for the law school. How do we keep enrollment numbers up and how do we continue to offer the best law school product we can,” says Ronke.

The university says they have not only seen a drop in enrollment but in the number of students passing the bar exam.

“Bar passage rates historically has been 90 to 95 percent. Two years ago, I think we were at 70 percent and this last year at 50, that’s bothersome to me,” says USD’s President James Abbott

President Abbott says that was one of the main reasons he wanted to have a panel review, whether moving the school would bring more qualified applicants.

He says the university has also increased admission standards to get into the law school, which he knows will decrease the number of students in the class.

“We want to be sure, that we continue to graduate lawyers from the bar exam. Who go on to serve the state in so many ways, not only as practicing lawyers but as judges and leaders in the state. That’s been our history and I want that to be our future,” says President Abbott.

The president says if the school would move, it would be a huge loss for the university and the town.

“The community you can tell is definitely keeping their eye on this,” says Executive Director of the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce Nate Welch.

The area chamber of commerce says it’s too early to know the economic impact of losing the law school.

The university says they are hoping to have a full panel taskforce in the next two to three weeks.