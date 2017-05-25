2017 Summer Outlook

Summer Is Almost Here, What Will It Be Like?

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, meaning the start of summer is just around the corner! Most would say that Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer as a most schools have ended classes and the weather begins to warm. The beginning of meteorological summer is June 1st and it runs until the final day of August. This is the time period that the meteorological world considers summer in order to better keep track of weather climate information. The official summer solstice, which changes every year, will occur on June 20 this year.

The Climate Prediction Center has issued its outlook for the upcoming season. The outlook shows the trends expected for our temperatures and precipitation, giving us an early indication on how the summer MIGHT end up.

The darker the color orange, the better the chance is for a warmer than normal summer. At this point, it looks as though the summer will be a scorcher for the east coast as well as the desert southwest. However, the northern plains are in an area that is not listed as being cooler or warmer than normal. This leaves those of us in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska, in an area with equal chances of seeing an above normal, below normal, or average summer temperatures. Basically, it is a toss-up.

While we may not be expected to have a warmer than normal summer, that doesn’t mean we won’t still see the heat.

Here are some of our average summer high temperatures in some cities across our area. Our warmest temperatures in South Dakota usually occur in the month of July with average high temperatures ranging from the low 80s to as high as 90 degrees. The warmest weather usually occurs in central South Dakota as well as southern parts of the state. Since 1893 (went records started being kept) Sioux Falls has averaged of 23 days with a temperature of 90° or warmer each summer. However, the 30-year average is 16cday, which we have not eclipsed in any of the last four years. The summer of 2012 was the last time we same more than average totally a whopping 4, which is the most over that 30 year period!

While our summer temperature outlook looks a little closer to normal, the early stance on precipitation brings us an above average, or wetter than normal, summer. The darker the green gets on the map, the greater the probability is that we will see a wetter than normal summer. That is the case for most of us along and to the west of the Missouri River.

A closer look shows us that a majority of the viewing area is expecting a wetter than normal summer, but once you get to the east of I-29 the probability decreases. If we see a wetter than normal summer that would mean some spots could see more than 10 inches of moisture by the end of the summer.

The average summer rainfall in our area ranges from nearly 8 inches in central South Dakota to more than 10 inches closer to the tri-state area of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Last summer Sioux Falls saw a drier than normal summer with a rainfall total of just 6.36”, while Watertown actually had a wetter than normal summer with 10.99”. The tables look like they might turn this season as southern South Dakota is expected to see more moisture than usual.



There are 92 days in Meteorological summer and plenty can change from now until August 31st, but this is the best information we have on what we might very well see over this year’s warmest months!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxspinner89

Facebook: Meteorologist Brandon Spinner