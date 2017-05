Aberdeen Gas Leak Prompts Business, Apartment Evacuations

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A natural gas leak on Aberdeen’s Main Street prompted several businesses and two apartment buildings to evacuate.

NorthWestern Energy spokesman Tom Glanzer tells the American News that the Wednesday afternoon leak was caused by construction work in the area.

The evacuations lasted about two hours. Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Joel Weig says no one was injured or sickened.