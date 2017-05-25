Audit: Iowa Athletics IT Director Submitted False Invoices

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A state audit is detailing misspending and potential fraud by the former information technology director of the University of Iowa athletics department.

State auditors reported Thursday that Patrick Delin made personal purchases using a university credit card, then “intentionally submitted” false invoices that showed legitimate work items had been purchased.

They say Delin spent thousands traveling to a conference in Colorado that wasn’t related to his work and registering for a Miami conference he didn’t attend. He also gave his wife, a department employee, a university cell phone even though she didn’t need one.

The Associated Press first reported this month that Delin resigned in February amid the investigation. A separate internal audit found other weaknesses in the athletic department’s handling of IT equipment.

Delin hasn’t returned inquiries seeking comment.