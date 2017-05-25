Battling Cancer and Seventh Grade

Ona Mohlenhoff of Sioux Falls can attest to the difficulties of balancing school work while facing a serious health issue such as cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Rapid City senor is finally able to walk with her graduating high school class this Sunday after school administrators overturned their decision to deny her the ability to walk the stage with her peers.

Officials had originally said that 17-year-old Central High student Meredith Erck could not participate in Sunday’s ceremony because she was six credits short of graduation requirements.

Erck was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015, and previously had colon cancer. Her illness prevented her from completing all of her classes on time.

Ona Mohlenhoff of Sioux Falls can attest to the difficulties of balancing school work while facing a serious health issue such as cancer.

At 13-year-old, she’s now battling her second round of brain cancer.

“Two months ago, we were celebrating her five year “cancerversary,” where she had been out of treatment and no evidence of disease for 5 years,” said Ona’s mom Jenna. “About two weeks after, she had a follow up MRI and we found out she had another tumor in her brain.”

During her first bout, Ona missed about half of her second grade year. Missing more school this time around is a concern for her mother Jenna, but she says making sure Ona is healthy is the number one priority.

“As a parent when your kid is dealing with something like this, you go and you do whatever you have to, to get your kid the best care.”

She says Ona’s school, Memorial Middle School, has been understanding and flexible with Ona’s health issues.

When she heard about the incident in Rapid City, Jenna she says some understanding could have been given to that student as well.

“My kid missed a half of her school year and for her to only be a couple credit short of graduation that’s an accomplishment in itself, and something that should be celebrated.”