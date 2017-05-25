DNA Analysis Identifies Minnesota Man Killed At Pearl Harbor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The remains of a Minnesota sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will finally be returned to his hometown.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon I.C. Iverson’s remains will return to Emmons. He will receive a full-honors military funeral Saturday.

Iverson’s remains had previously been unidentified and were buried for more than 74 years at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

But in 2015, the deputy secretary of defense ordered the disinterment of unidentified remains associated with the USS Oklahoma. Scientists used DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence and dental comparisons to identify Iverson.

Iverson died at the age of 24 aboard the USS Oklahoma. The ship was hit by torpedoes and capsized at Pearl Harbor, which led to almost 430 deaths.