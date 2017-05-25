Jacks Get First Crack At Dethroning Oral Roberts

SDSU To Face Defending Champs In Summit League Baseball Tournament Semifinals

TULSA, OK — Last night the South Dakota State baseball team knocked off an NDSU team that’s given them problems all season in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament.

Tonight they face the problem of this tournament, host Oral Roberts.

It’s not just that the Jacks are only 1-5 this year against the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts has a dynasty going, winning 17 of the last 19 Summit League Tournament and the only times they didn’t win it was because they were in a different league.

South Dakota State has played the Eagles tough in the majority of their meetings this year and, riding a nine game win streak, now is as good a time as any to face them.

First pitch is at 6 PM tonight. The winner automatically advances to Saturday’s championship game. The loser will face North Dakota State tomorrow night at 6:00 PM in an elimination game.