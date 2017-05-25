Jim Sideras Makes First Court Appearance on Child Porn Charges

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Sideras appeared in a Minnehaha County Courtroom this morning.

As part of the conditions of his bond, he was asked to turn in his passport, he’s also not allowed to leave the state of South Dakota or have contact with anyone under age 18, other than his own children. He must stay in contact with everyone involved in the investigation and be present at all his court appearances. He is also not allowed to use the internet, or any device that could access the internet.

Sideras is being represented by attorney Leo Flynn. His preliminary hearing date has not been set.

Timeline:

Sideras was arrested on Monday, May 8th on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Sideras was being held on a $10,000 cash or assurity bond, but bonded out of jail. \