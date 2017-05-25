Laura Nelson Wants To Savor Final State Track Meet

Gayville-Volin Distance Runner Heads To USD Next Year

GAYVILLE, S.D. — The state track meet begins tomorrow and it’ll be the final bow for one of the state’s best distance runners, Gayville Volin’s Laura Nelson.

The two time cross country state champ races in the 1600 and 3200 as well as a leg of the 3200 relay. Her Raider team is also very much in the mix to win the Class B team title as well.

The next time she’s on a track, Laura will be running for the University of South Dakota. More than that or any titles, she plans to soak in her final state track experience.

The State Meet begins in three different locations on Friday. AA is in Brandon, A is in Tea and B is at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. All three classes will come together for the final day on Saturday at Howard Wood Field.