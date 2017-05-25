Lennox Swimming Pool Closed for Summer Season Due to Concrete Issues

All swimming lesson and summer pass fees will be refunded

City of Lennox Facebook

LENNOX, S.D.- The City of Lennox will not be opening the public swimming pool for the 2017 season.

The city says testing conducted on the soil underneath the pool revealed the soil make-up, along with the freeze and thaw cycle has caused the concrete to deteriorate, shift and crack.

Lennox officials cite RISE Structural Engineering’s opinion is that “any concrete rehabilitation work is not justified or recommend without addressing the cause of the distress which is the underlying clay soils. Distress (cracking) will likely continue under the present soil conditions.”

