Mission Man Must Serve 2 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man has been sentenced to two years in prison a fatal shooting that took place last year on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob McCloskey, of Mission, pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities say McCloskey believed he had removed all the ammunition from the gun before he playfully asked the 17-year-old victim if he wanted to be shot. When the victim jokingly agreed, McCloskey pointed the rifle at the victim and pulled the trigger.

Police say McCloskey first told authorities the rifle had discharged accidentally after the victim had set it down and told other juveniles who were present to lie about what happened.

McCloskey was ordered to serve two years of supervised release and perform 80 hours of community service.