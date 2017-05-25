Scoreboard Thursday, May 25th

Scores For Thursday, May 25, 2017
College Baseball
Summit League Tournament @ Tulsa, OK
Semifinals
SDSU 2, Oral Roberts 2 (*3rd Inning)

H.S. Girl’s Golf
Region 1A @ Volga
1.  Madison (377)

2.  Sisseton (381)

3.  McCook Central/Montrose (423)

4.  Roncalli (427)

5.  Milbank (431)
-1.  Courtney Heath (Sisseton)-88

Region 2A @ Dakota Dunes
1.  Canton (349)

2.  Lennox (352)

3.  SF Christian (360)

4.  Vermillion (379)

5.  West Central (388)
-1.  Megan Hinker (Lennox)-79

