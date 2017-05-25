Scoreboard Thursday, May 25th
College Baseball
Summit League Tournament @ Tulsa, OK
Semifinals
SDSU 2, Oral Roberts 2 (*3rd Inning)
H.S. Girl’s Golf
Region 1A @ Volga
1. Madison (377)
2. Sisseton (381)
3. McCook Central/Montrose (423)
4. Roncalli (427)
5. Milbank (431)
-1. Courtney Heath (Sisseton)-88
Region 2A @ Dakota Dunes
1. Canton (349)
2. Lennox (352)
3. SF Christian (360)
4. Vermillion (379)
5. West Central (388)
-1. Megan Hinker (Lennox)-79