Sideras Pleads Not Guilty For Child Porn Charges

Former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Faces Ten Counts Of Child Pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — At his first appearance in the Minnehaha County courthouse, former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras plead not guilty to all of his charges.

He faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each of his ten child porn charges.

He is currently out on bond.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan asked for Sideras to follow strict bond rules.

Sideras must forfeit his passport and stay in South Dakota.

He is not allowed to contact anyone under the age of 18 unless it’s his own children.

He also must remain in contact with the attorneys involved and he must be present at all hearings.

Sideras is also not allowed to use the internet nor any devices that could access internet.

Representing Sideras is attorney Leo Flynn.

Back in 2010, a jury found Flynn not guilty of child porn charges.

Flynn was accused of downloading hundreds of child porn files saying it was used as research for clients.

A jury sided with Flynn and he resumed practicing law.

Sideras nor Flynn made any comments on the case following Thursday’s court proceedings.

The next court date for Sideras has not been set.

Last week, Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether nominated Division Chief Brad Goodroad to replace Sideras as chief of Fire Rescue.

Earlier this month, authorities searched Sideras home.

About a week later, Sideras was arrested and charged.