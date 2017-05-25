Sioux Falls Outdoor Swimming Pools To Open June 2nd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – All outdoor family aquatic centers and pools are scheduled to open for the season on Friday, June 2, 2017, weather permitting.
Open Swim will be daily from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. For Open Swim, children 6 years and younger must be supervised by someone at least 16 years old. Family Swim will be daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and requires that anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.
The locations of the public aquatic centers, pools, and spray park are:
- Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue
- Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street
- Kuehn Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road
- Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street
- McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue
- Pioneer Spray Park—1800 East Walnut Street
- Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street
Lap swimming and water walking for teens and adults will be held Monday through Friday, June 5 through August 18, at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. and at Frank Olson Pool from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Regular pool admission rates apply.
For more details on pool-related activities, visit www.siouxfalls.org/aquatics.
For information on swim passes, visit www.siouxfalls.org/swim-passes.