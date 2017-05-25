Sioux Falls Outdoor Swimming Pools To Open June 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – All outdoor family aquatic centers and pools are scheduled to open for the season on Friday, June 2, 2017, weather permitting.

Open Swim will be daily from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. For Open Swim, children 6 years and younger must be supervised by someone at least 16 years old. Family Swim will be daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and requires that anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

The locations of the public aquatic centers, pools, and spray park are:

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue

Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street

Kuehn Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street

McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue

Pioneer Spray Park—1800 East Walnut Street

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street

Lap swimming and water walking for teens and adults will be held Monday through Friday, June 5 through August 18, at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. and at Frank Olson Pool from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Regular pool admission rates apply.

For more details on pool-related activities, visit www.siouxfalls.org/aquatics .

For information on swim passes, visit www.siouxfalls.org/swim-passes.