South Dakota Man Who Shot Tribal Officer Gets 20 Years

PARMELEE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting and wounding a tribal officer on the Rosebud Indian Reservation while on a six-day methamphetamine binge.

The Daily Republic reports that 23-year-old Linn Cross Dog III has been sentenced in federal court for the May 2016 incident in which he shot a tribal officer in the forearm.

Prosecutors said the officer pulled over a van in which Cross Dog was riding as part of a traffic stop. They said Cross Dog took control of the vehicle at gunpoint and drove away, and after a short pursuit he exited the vehicle and shot the officer.

Cross Dog was later captured. Authorities say he had been awake and injecting meth for six days before shooting the officer.