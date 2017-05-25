South Dakota, Minnesota Plan Joint I-90 Safety Operation

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers and Minnesota State Patrol Troopers are joining together to conduct a 23-hour traffic safety operation starting Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are participating in the annual I-90 Safety Operation taking place from 5 a.m. Friday, to 4 a.m. Saturday.

South Dakota troopers will patrol Interstate 90 from Wyoming to Minnesota while the Minnesota State Patrol covers between South Dakota and Wisconsin. Officials from both states say the goal of the campaign is to help ensure that motorists stay safe.

“Holiday and vacation travel across the Upper Midwest gets in full-swing this weekend,” said Col. Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “As we drive into the summer months, commit yourself to driving the speed limit, putting the distractions away, buckling up and always lining up a sober ride if you decide to drink.”

Troopers will promote highway safety through enforcement, with an emphasis on speed, hazardous moving violations, seatbelt use and impaired driving. The operation includes use of patrol aircraft, personnel with police service dogs, drug recognition experts and motor carrier personnel.

Traffic is expected to be heavy because it is the Memorial Day weekend and the start of the summer travel season. Officials say this is a good time for such a joint operation.

“People are excited to take trips during the summer and sometimes they might forget to be safe drivers,” says Col. Craig Price, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “The goal of this operation is for our officers to be visible and help all motorists arrive safely at their destination. We are glad to be partnering with Minnesota on this important effort.”

While I-90 is the focus, troopers also will monitor other state and county roads , especially those that might be used to avoid the state-line ports of entry.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.