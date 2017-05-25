Summer Salads And Smoothies At Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Summer is on the menu at Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe with a variety of fresh salads and tropical smoothies available.

Mike Sandstrom from Camille’s stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to share a few menu selections.

Their Caesar salad includes romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Sandstrom highly recommends their Bangkok Thai salad with romaine lettuce, carrots, grilled chicken breast, chow mein noodles, water chestnuts, sprouts, sunflower seeds and sesame dressing.

A wide selection of smoothies is always of the menu. Their island time smoothie, like all of Camille’s smoothies, is made fresh to order. The island time consists of yogurt, mangoes, orange juice, pineapple and coconut.

Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe is hiring all positions for the summer. Outdoor seating is available, weather permitting, at their location at 1216 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

For a full menu, click here.